iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after buying an additional 113,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $215.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

