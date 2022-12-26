Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,952 shares of company stock worth $1,206,252. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

