FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 7,852 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CFIV opened at $10.06 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

