HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

