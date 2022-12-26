Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

HBAN stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

