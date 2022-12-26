600 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 485.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $172.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

