FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 65.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Clarus Stock Down 0.3 %

CLAR opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Clarus Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.