FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 1,536.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SOFI opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

