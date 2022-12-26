FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $119,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in COVA Acquisition by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in COVA Acquisition by 11.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $16,297,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in COVA Acquisition by 148.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 64,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ COVA opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

