HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.