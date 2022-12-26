Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after buying an additional 354,511 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

