HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

