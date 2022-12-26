HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.