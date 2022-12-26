FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $137.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.