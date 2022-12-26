HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $200.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.