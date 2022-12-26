HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $200.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.62.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
