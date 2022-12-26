HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

