HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $242.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.