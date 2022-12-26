HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 750 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $242.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.16.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

