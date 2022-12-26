HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average of $179.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

