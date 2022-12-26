Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,848 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $157,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.31 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

