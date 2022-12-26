HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,437 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 618,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $170.61 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $176.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.