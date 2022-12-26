Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.53. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

