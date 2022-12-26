W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,782 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.41% of W.W. Grainger worth $100,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $565.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $576.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.