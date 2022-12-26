Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $92,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $346.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

