Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,493 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.84% of Mosaic worth $147,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MOS opened at $45.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

