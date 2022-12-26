Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $102,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Lennar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

LEN stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

