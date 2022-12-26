Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,298,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,350 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Crown were worth $106,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $253,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CCK opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

