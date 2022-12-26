Nordea Investment Management AB Has $104.63 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.97% of Snap-on worth $104,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 118.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $227.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $245.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.