Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.51% of Ziff Davis worth $117,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $63,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $17,424,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $698,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

