Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $130,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $74.57 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.41%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.