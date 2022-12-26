Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $109,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after buying an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.