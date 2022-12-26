Nordea Investment Management AB Has $113.25 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $113,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

