Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 61,623 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,623 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.38% of Xcel Energy worth $134,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

