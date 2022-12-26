Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,408 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Biogen worth $107,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $279.16 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

