The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $171,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $241.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

