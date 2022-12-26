Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 242,643 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242,643 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $121,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

