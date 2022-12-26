Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 161,209 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,368,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,209 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $178,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

