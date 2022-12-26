Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $141,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

