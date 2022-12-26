Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $163,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $381.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.