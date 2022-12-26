Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $222,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.82 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

