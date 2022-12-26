Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 738 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $463.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.17. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $623.16. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

