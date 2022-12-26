4,544 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,544 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

LPX stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.