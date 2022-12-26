Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $146.91 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.59 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.36.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

