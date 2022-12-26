Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.