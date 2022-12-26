Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,144,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

