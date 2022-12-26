Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,962,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

