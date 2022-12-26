Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties
In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HIW opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.