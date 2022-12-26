Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,057 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,289,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $147.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

