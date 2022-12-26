General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

NYSE GE opened at $81.79 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

