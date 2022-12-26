iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $144.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.